Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Trading 7% Higher

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.21. 1,035,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 610,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

The company has a market cap of $962.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

