Cowen Boosts Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $25.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.91.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

NYSE:EVH opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 118.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $627,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.