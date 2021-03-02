Covivio’s (GSEFF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GSEFF remained flat at $$78.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Covivio has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $93.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54.

Get Covivio alerts:

Covivio Company Profile

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.