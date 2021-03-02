Covivio’s (GSEFF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GSEFF remained flat at $$78.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Covivio has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $93.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54.
Covivio Company Profile
