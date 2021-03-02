Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CVET traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.79. 32,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,174. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Covetrus news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $755,461.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $213,017.04. Insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,404 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

