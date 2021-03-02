Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Covetrus’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CVET traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,174. Covetrus has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $40.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $213,017.04. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,311,404 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.