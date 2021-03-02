Covenant Partners LLC Trims Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIEN opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,978 shares of company stock worth $2,011,921. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

