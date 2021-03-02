Covenant Partners LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 848 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.14.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $390.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $396.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.84 and its 200 day moving average is $348.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.