Covenant Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Saia by 245.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 199.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000.
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.16. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $214.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.
In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.
Saia Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.