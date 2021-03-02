Covenant Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Saia by 245.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 199.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.16. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $214.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.