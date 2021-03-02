Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 333 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $106,950,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $77,784,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after buying an additional 318,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $49,122,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,796 shares of company stock worth $8,993,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.24.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $187.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $200.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.