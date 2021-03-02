Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stake Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,209,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,204 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $174,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

