Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.