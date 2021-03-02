Cormark Comments on Trevali Mining Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research report issued on Friday, February 26th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TV has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.21.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.