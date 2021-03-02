CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Announces Earnings Results

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

NYSE CLGX opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLGX. Wolfe Research lowered CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

