CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. CoreLogic’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CLGX opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.37. CoreLogic has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

