Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,404,000 after purchasing an additional 244,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,784,000 after purchasing an additional 366,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $358.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $362.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

