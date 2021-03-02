Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $16.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLRS. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

VLRS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,414. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

