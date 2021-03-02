Contrasting Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) & Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Qumu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tyler Technologies and Qumu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67 Qumu 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $381.63, suggesting a potential downside of 20.00%. Qumu has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.71%. Given Qumu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qumu is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 16.71% 9.91% 7.53% Qumu -24.25% -78.80% -18.68%

Volatility and Risk

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Qumu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.09 billion 17.82 $146.53 million $4.16 114.68 Qumu $25.36 million 6.37 -$6.44 million ($0.46) -20.02

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Qumu. Qumu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Qumu on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate operations involving records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets, as well as to government customers through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

