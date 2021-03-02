Contrasting PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) & Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -9.34% -3.85% -3.22% Trend Micro 14.33% 13.62% 7.06%

67.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDF Solutions and Trend Micro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $85.58 million 7.72 -$5.42 million ($0.17) -106.12 Trend Micro $1.52 billion 4.69 $257.09 million $1.84 27.47

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PDF Solutions and Trend Micro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Trend Micro 1 1 1 0 2.00

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.34%. Given PDF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Summary

Trend Micro beats PDF Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, which consist of Exensio Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected from design-for-inspection (DFI) on-chip instruments using the eProbe tool; Exensio Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. The company also provides DFI Systems, such as DFI on-chip instruments, and eProbe non-contactless E-beam tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips and pdFasTest electrical testers. In addition, it offers Software-as-a-Service, software related services, and IYR services. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions. It also provides user protection solutions comprising endpoint security, email and Web security, endpoint and gateway suites, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

