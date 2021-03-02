Contrasting Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) & Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Vericel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$45.71 million ($9.97) -2.03 Vericel $117.85 million 18.78 -$9.66 million $0.18 267.61

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vericel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Vericel shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Vericel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -39.61% -37.68% Vericel 0.12% 0.13% 0.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oyster Point Pharma and Vericel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vericel 0 2 6 0 2.75

Oyster Point Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. Vericel has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.72%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Vericel.

Summary

Vericel beats Oyster Point Pharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratitis. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to dilated cardiomyopathy. In addition, its preapproval stage product includes, NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

