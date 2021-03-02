Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 172,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,395 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $201.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

