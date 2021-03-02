Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $201.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
