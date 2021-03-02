Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

