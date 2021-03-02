Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Update

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the January 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CFXTF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

CFXTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.