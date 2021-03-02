Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Gap Up to $1.06

Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.41. Conformis shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 522,501 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,693 shares of company stock valued at $54,641. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Conformis by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 668,880 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 126.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Conformis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

