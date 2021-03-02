Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Down 79.7% in February

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the January 28th total of 893,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CFMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Conformis in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 75,693 shares of company stock valued at $54,641 in the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 126.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Conformis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

