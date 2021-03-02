Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

CODI stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $817,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

