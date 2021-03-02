Comparing ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) & Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of ModivCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ModivCare and Lindblad Expeditions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Lindblad Expeditions 0 3 1 0 2.25

Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential downside of 61.25%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than ModivCare.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and Lindblad Expeditions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07% Lindblad Expeditions N/A -71.47% -10.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ModivCare and Lindblad Expeditions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.19 $970,000.00 $1.65 76.75 Lindblad Expeditions $343.09 million 2.91 $16.35 million $0.39 51.28

Lindblad Expeditions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ModivCare. Lindblad Expeditions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ModivCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ModivCare beats Lindblad Expeditions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021.The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

