Comparing Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Frontline alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Frontline and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 2 5 1 0 1.88 Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50

Frontline presently has a consensus price target of $7.76, suggesting a potential upside of 11.33%. Atlas has a consensus price target of $11.42, suggesting a potential downside of 15.24%. Given Frontline’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Frontline is more favorable than Atlas.

Volatility & Risk

Frontline has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontline and Atlas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $957.32 million 1.44 $139.97 million $0.82 8.50 Atlas $1.13 billion 2.94 $439.10 million $0.78 17.27

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Frontline. Frontline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline 38.35% 34.28% 13.95% Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64%

Dividends

Frontline pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.0%. Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Frontline pays out 195.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atlas pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlas beats Frontline on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.