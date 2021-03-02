Comparing Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) & Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) and Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eurofins Scientific and Bank of Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurofins Scientific $5.19 billion 3.09 $218.74 million $2.26 39.91 Bank of Communications $60.07 billion 0.71 $11.18 billion N/A N/A

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Eurofins Scientific.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eurofins Scientific and Bank of Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurofins Scientific 2 0 4 0 2.33 Bank of Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Eurofins Scientific has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eurofins Scientific and Bank of Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurofins Scientific N/A N/A N/A Bank of Communications 15.51% 8.48% 0.62%

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic. It provides agro science, agro testing, biopharma, contract development and manufacturing organization, clinical diagnostics, consumer product testing, digital testing, electrical and electronics, environment testing, food and feed testing, forensic, genomic, industrial, materials and engineering, medical device, and REACH services. The company serves clients from a range of industries, including the pharmaceutical, food, environmental, and clinical diagnostics sectors. It operates approximately 800 laboratories in 50 countries. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and demand structured deposits; cash management services, such as accounts receivable/accounts payable management, account management, liquidity management, and investment and financing management; financing, settlement, and risk management services; financing services; syndicated loans; overdrafts; investment banking services; offshore banking services, including forex deposit and loan, inter-bank loan, international settlement, forex trading and guarantee, business advisory, and other services; and precious metal leasing and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising personal and corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, document settlement, remittance and bill, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, debt-to-equity swap, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 244 branches and 3,079 banking outlets in Mainland China; 22 overseas branches and 68 overseas banking outlets, as well as representative offices in 17 countries. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

