Comparing Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.9% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Kura Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Kura Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Kura Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals $117.91 million 28.78 -$411.47 million ($6.86) -7.13 Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$63.14 million ($1.51) -19.85

Kura Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agios Pharmaceuticals. Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agios Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Agios Pharmaceuticals and Kura Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 2 9 0 2.82 Kura Oncology 0 1 10 0 2.91

Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $64.64, suggesting a potential upside of 32.13%. Kura Oncology has a consensus target price of $39.55, suggesting a potential upside of 31.91%. Given Agios Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Agios Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kura Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Kura Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals -170.65% -57.63% -37.15% Kura Oncology N/A -30.96% -28.02%

Summary

Kura Oncology beats Agios Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation. It is also developing TIBSOVO, which has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat IC eligible frontline AML; that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating IC ineligible frontline AML; and that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma, as well as in early stage clinical development to treat glioma and solid tumors. In addition, the company is developing IDHIFA, which has completed Phase II clinical study for treating IC eligible frontline AML; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of IC ineligible frontline AML. Further, it is developing mitapivat, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pyruvate kinase deficiency, as well as in Phase II clinical study for treating thalassemia; vorasidenib (AG-881) that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including glioma; AG-270, which is in Phase I dose-escalation trial to treat methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deleted cancers; and AG-636 that is in pre-clinical stage for treating hematologic malignancies. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies. It is also developing KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment of patients with tumors that have dysregulated activity due to mutations or other mechanisms in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia protein-protein interaction. Kura Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

