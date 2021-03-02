Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.69 ($52.58).

Shares of EPA:SGO opened at €44.32 ($52.14) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($61.65). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.19.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

