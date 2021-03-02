Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146,203 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Commvault Systems worth $297,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 212,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,979 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 315,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

