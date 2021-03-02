Colliers Securities Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Neutral

Colliers Securities lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut iRhythm Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.54.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $152.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $9,243,750 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $203,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

