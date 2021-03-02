Colliers Securities Comments on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on MDRX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $15.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.