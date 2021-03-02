Coinlancer Trading Down 16.4% This Week (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $71,291.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00060115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00782034 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00041250 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

