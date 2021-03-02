CoinFi (COFI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $56,632.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One CoinFi token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $377,718.65 and $56,632.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00055878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.00779228 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00029992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00042805 BTC.

About CoinFi

COFI is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

CoinFi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

