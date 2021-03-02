Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 1,733.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,325,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 60,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.