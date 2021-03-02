Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

CTSH stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.83. 3,222,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,616. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

