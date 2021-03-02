Cognex Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognex in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,024 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 711,361 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,007,000 after purchasing an additional 693,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 661,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cognex by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after buying an additional 639,148 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $15,179,860. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

