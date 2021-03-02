Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CCLAY opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Coca-Cola Amatil has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Amatil’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Coca-Cola Amatil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

