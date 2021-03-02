Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 1,558 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Clear Investment Research LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 662,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,906,000 after purchasing an additional 96,422 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 325,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77,952 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,462. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

