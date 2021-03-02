Clear Investment Research LLC Reduces Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Clear Investment Research LLC cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging makes up approximately 2.1% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 32,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 909,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 323,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 61,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,761. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

