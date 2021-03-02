ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 9,942 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,825,000 after acquiring an additional 382,453 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,394,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 549,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progress Software by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,836,000 after purchasing an additional 121,382 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,344,000 after purchasing an additional 157,999 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Progress Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 599,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

