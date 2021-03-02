ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2,907.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

