ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,706 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 24.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 739,228 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,155,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,547,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

In other news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $7,757,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $240,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 489,712 shares of company stock worth $8,946,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

