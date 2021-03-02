ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $560,000 Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 4,257.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $11,467,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $4,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,070 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

In other news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $123,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,747,260 in the last three months. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 172.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

