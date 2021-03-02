ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 6,847.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

