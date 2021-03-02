Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

CTRN opened at $81.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.33 million, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $86.33.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $61,740.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $26,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $22,725,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in Citi Trends by 62.3% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 254,150 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth $3,691,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth $3,123,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

