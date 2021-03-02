Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $24,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $121,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

