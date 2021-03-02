Ciena (CIEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. Ciena has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,978 shares of company stock worth $2,011,921 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

