CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $581,000 Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.13% of Solid Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLDB opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $515.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.10. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In related news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,088 shares of company stock worth $129,480. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

